Soft opening in early November 2024, the Hopewell Mall is just a quick three-minute stroll from the Wan Chai MTR station. Spanning over 1,000,000 sq ft, this retail hub features flagship stores like Japan's Nitori, The Wonderful World of Whimsy, Kiztopia, Toys "R" Us, and a gourmet supermarket, food le parc. A standout feature is its expansive 60,000 sq ft park – which claims to be Hong Kong’s largest green space in the central business district – providing a peaceful retreat for shoppers and those in the neighbourhood.
