Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
  1. Hopewell Mall
    Photograph: Courtesy Hopewell Mall
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. Hopewell Mall
    Photograph: Courtesy Hopewell Mall
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. Hopewell Mall
    Photograph: Courtesy Hopewell Mall
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. Hopewell Mall
    Photograph: Courtesy Hopewell Mall
    PreviousNext
    /4
  • Shopping
  • Wan Chai

Hopewell Mall

Advertising

Time Out says

Soft opening in early November 2024, the Hopewell Mall is just a quick three-minute stroll from the Wan Chai MTR station. Spanning over 1,000,000 sq ft, this retail hub features flagship stores like Japan's Nitori, The Wonderful World of Whimsy, Kiztopia, Toys "R" Us, and a gourmet supermarket, food le parc. A standout feature is its expansive 60,000 sq ft park – which claims to be Hong Kong’s largest green space in the central business district – providing a peaceful retreat for shoppers and those in the neighbourhood.

Details

Address
183 Queen’s Road East, Wan Chai
Hong Kong
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.