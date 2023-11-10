Hong Kong
Infree Records

  • Shopping
  • Prince Edward
  1. infree records
    Photograph: Facebook/Infree Records
  2. infree records
    Photograph: Facebook/Infree Records
Step inside Infree Records' space in Prince Edward to find a wide selection of CDs, vinyls, and casettes. This venue provides a wide span of music genres from local and international artists, such as blues, jazz, metal, and plenty more. If you're just getting started into listening to vinyls and want to purchase your own setup, Infree Records also sells various turntables and maintenance accessories which will get you started. 

Details

Address:
2/F, Tung Lok Mansion, 34-36 Nullah Road, Prince Edward
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
6152 3082
Opening hours:
Tues-Sat 12pm-10pm, Sun 12pm-6pm
