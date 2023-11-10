Step inside Infree Records' space in Prince Edward to find a wide selection of CDs, vinyls, and casettes. This venue provides a wide span of music genres from local and international artists, such as blues, jazz, metal, and plenty more. If you're just getting started into listening to vinyls and want to purchase your own setup, Infree Records also sells various turntables and maintenance accessories which will get you started.
Infree Records
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- 2/F, Tung Lok Mansion, 34-36 Nullah Road, Prince Edward
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- View Website
- 6152 3082
- Opening hours:
- Tues-Sat 12pm-10pm, Sun 12pm-6pm
Discover Time Out original video