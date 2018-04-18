Step into this hidden upstairs store for some of the best vintage finds in town. Originally located in Sheung Wan, the shop has since moved to an industrial building in To Kwa Wan. The shop spans a massive 3,000sq ft space and is filled with everything from vintage prints and toys to pre-loved electronics and furniture. A must-visit for antique collectors and treasure hunters alike.
JikSap
- 9/F, Block A, An Lok Factory Bldg, 90 Kowloon City Rd
- To Kwa Wan
- Hong Kong
