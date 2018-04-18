Hong Kong
JikSap

  • Shopping
  • To Kwa Wan
Step into this hidden upstairs store for some of the best vintage finds in town. Originally located in Sheung Wan, the shop has since moved to an industrial building in To Kwa Wan. The shop spans a massive 3,000sq ft space and is filled with everything from vintage prints and toys to pre-loved electronics and furniture. A must-visit for antique collectors and treasure hunters alike.

Details

Address:
9/F, Block A, An Lok Factory Bldg, 90 Kowloon City Rd
To Kwa Wan
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
