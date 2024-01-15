Time Out says

Step into a world of luxury and style as Louis Vuitton presents its exclusive pop-up store for the Men's Spring-Summer 2024 Collection. Located in the heart of Soho, this space on 17 Bridges Street is inspired by the theme of 'The Sun', shimmering in a golden aura adorned with the iconic Damier pattern, symbolising the brilliance of human connection.

Browse through a curated selection of ready-to-wear, leather goods, shoes, and accessories from the collection, including exclusive items available only during the pop-up period. Guests can also indulge in a delightful selection of food and beverages at the café, curated in collaboration with the Michelin-starred restaurant, Belon. The pop-up is open for six days only from now to February 15 – so don't miss out!