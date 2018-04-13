Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Belon

Belon

Restaurants, Contemporary Global Soho
Belon
Time Out says

Neo-Parisian bistro serving French dishes with a local influence

The sleek yet minimal interior of Belon is intentional, allowing the dishes to really do the talking. Helmed by British chef Daniel Calvert, dishes include a wonderfully fresh oyster tartare, chickpea falafel with hummus, pigeon pie, whole roasted chicken and many more. 

Details
Address: 中環蘇豪伊利近街
Central
Hong Kong

Contact:
belonsoho.com Call Venue 2152 2872
Opening hours: Tue-Sun 6pm-late, Sun 12pm-2.30pm
