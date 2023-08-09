Time Out says

Head to Jordan to find Mrs. Fong Chinese Desserts, a dessert shop that specialises in traditional Chinese desserts. The store sells 18 kinds of homemade desserts, and it has been operating for almost 20 years by the Fong family and Mrs. Fong, the store's matriarch who has been passing down her dessert-making skills to the next generation.



The signature item at Mrs. Fong's are their black sesame rolls, which are also affectionately known as 'film rolls'. To make these sweet treats, 50 catties of black sesame are wok-fried until aromatic, then ground into a paste and combined with water chestnut powder, sugar, and water. The mixture is portioned and steamed until translucent, then Mrs. Fong adds white sesame seeds on top of the black sesame sheets then rolls them up into their signature shape.



Be sure to try out some of their other desserts such as put chai ko (red bean bowl pudding) available in flavours like brown sugar or coconut, osmanthus flower pudding, thousand-layer pudding, split pea pudding, and many more.