10 Most nostalgic desserts in Hong Kong

It’s believed that dragon beard candy dates back to the Ming Dynasty when Emperor Zhengde discovered his subjects enjoying this aromatic dessert during one of his trips into the city. Upon his discovery, he ordered the dessert to be brought back to the palace, which led to the treat being decreed as a royal delicacy. Dragon beard candy gets its name from the thin sugar strands that cover its exterior, which resembles a wispy beard that a dragon has. The dessert is made by boiling maltose or sugar until it forms a syrup, then pulling and twisting the cooled syrup until it forms fine hair-like strands. A handful of strands are then used to wrap up fillings made with sesame seeds or crushed peanuts, along with shredded coconut and sugar. It's hard to find freshly-made dragon beard candy nowadays, as most are already pre-made. Some are even packaged with well thought out designs, turning this traditional treat into the perfect souvenir.