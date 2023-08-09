10 Most nostalgic desserts in Hong Kong

Maltose cracker sandwich
A dollop of maltose syrup sandwiched between two saltine crackers may seem like a relatively humble dessert, but this treat is irresistibly moreish. Maltose cracker sandwiches used to be one of Hong Kong’s most classic street snacks; unfortunately, it’s a rarity of sorts these days. A perfect combination of sweet and savoury, this treat can only usually be found at mom-and-pop tuck shops located on outlying islands or weekend markets. Luckily, it can be easily recreated at home by simply buying a small tub of maltose syrup and a pack of crackers from your nearest grocery store.