Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Nippon Department Store

  • Shopping
  • Causeway Bay
日本百貨店
Photograph: Courtesy Matsumoto Kiyoshi HK
Advertising

Time Out says

The new 'shop-in-shop' concept brings specialty items from all across Japan to Hong Kong

Based in Tokyo, with branches spread across Tokyo Station, Akihabara, Yokohama, and more, Nippon Department Store is a specialty shop offering a wide range of snacks, lifestyle items, and other knick-knacks from various regions of Japan.

Located at Matsumoto Kiyoshi in Causeway Bay, this 'shop-in-shop' store is the first to ever open outside of Japan. Discover over a hundred Japanese-made products, including popular items such as Ichibiko's concentrated blueberry sauce, silk scarves from Katouman, Aderia's vintage Showa-style water cups, and a 'Cat Coffee' from the Okayama Prefecture that offers low-caffeine coffee. 

See what else is on the shelves at the new Nippon Department Store:

Details

Address:
Shop G03-04 and F02-06, Hang Lung Centre, 2-20 Paterson Street, Causeway Bay
Hong Kong
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.