The new 'shop-in-shop' concept brings specialty items from all across Japan to Hong Kong

Based in Tokyo, with branches spread across Tokyo Station, Akihabara, Yokohama, and more, Nippon Department Store is a specialty shop offering a wide range of snacks, lifestyle items, and other knick-knacks from various regions of Japan.

Located at Matsumoto Kiyoshi in Causeway Bay, this 'shop-in-shop' store is the first to ever open outside of Japan. Discover over a hundred Japanese-made products, including popular items such as Ichibiko's concentrated blueberry sauce, silk scarves from Katouman, Aderia's vintage Showa-style water cups, and a 'Cat Coffee' from the Okayama Prefecture that offers low-caffeine coffee.

See what else is on the shelves at the new Nippon Department Store: