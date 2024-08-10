Swiss sports brand, On, has opened its first flagship store in Hong Kong. To celebrate their grand opening, they're hooking shoppers and running enthusiasts up with some sweet deals.

From now through to August 10, those who spend $1,899 or more at the Central store will score an exclusive On eco-bag and pin, as well as the opportunity to join their community running events. And if you're splashing some cash by spending $2,599 or more, you'll get four group fitness classes at Pure, plus a three-day pass to their facilities. So, don't miss out on these perks and get yourself down to their new flagship store in Central!