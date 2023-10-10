ROAM’s K11 Art Mall pop-up for FW23

Time Out says

Check out the menswear brand’s latest FW23 collection at the pop-up and spruce up your everyday wear

Local emerging menswear brand, ROAM, known for creating high-quality, stylish menswear that prioritise functionality, comfort, and versatility with the vision of ‘Everywear, Everywhere’, is launching a pop-up store at K11 Art Mall’s atrium from September 27 to October 10.

The fashion brand launched its debut SS23 collection last March, and now they’re back with the FW23 collection ‘ROAM Your Mind’, showcasing minimalist aesthetics and inviting men to discover fresh ensembles that can be used in both work and everyday life. From tailored jackets, hooded sweatshirts, knit trousers to reversible vests, and travel blazers, the new collection offers a range of essentials perfect for different occasions.

Aside from the pop-up store, you can visit their new stores at Eslite Causeway Bay and Tai Koo, or check out their online shop for the full collection.