Slowood
Time Out says
Zero-waste has been all the craze in recent years, and one of our favourites shops to visit is Slowood, a self-described sustainable lifestyle grocery store. Environmental-friendly brands take up the shelf spaces in the form of household items, tableware, and more. There is also a refill station for shoppers to purchase everything from cleaning supplies to sweets and snacks.
Details
|Address:
|
Shop 1-3, G/F, The Hudson
11 Davis Street, Kennedy Town
Sai Wan
Hong Kong
|Contact:
|Opening hours:
|Mon-Fri 10am-10pm, Sat-Sun 9am-10pm