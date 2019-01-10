Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Slowood

Zero-waste has been all the craze in recent years, and one of our favourites shops to visit is Slowood, a self-described sustainable lifestyle grocery store. Environmental-friendly brands take up the shelf spaces in the form of household items, tableware, and more. There is also a refill station for shoppers to purchase everything from cleaning supplies to sweets and snacks.

Address: Shop 1-3, G/F, The Hudson
11 Davis Street, Kennedy Town
Sai Wan
Hong Kong

www.slowood.hk Call Venue 2762 0770
Opening hours: Mon-Fri 10am-10pm, Sat-Sun 9am-10pm
