Calling all carnivores: Flat Iron Steak will be holding exclusive pop-ups in Hong Kong! Macelle in SoHo and Steak King in Tseung Kwan O will play host to the restaurant from October 16 until the end of 2023. During the day, diners can indulge in affordable lunch sets ($150) which consist of a seven-ounce Black Angus flat iron steak or hanger steak, both of which are topped with aromatic compound butter, and come with sides like fries or salad. For extra indulgence, diners can upgrade to M9 Wagyu steaks for an additional $35 only.When the sun goes down, the Flat Iron Steak pop-up will offer dinner options such as the 12-ounce Black Angus flat iron steak, Black Angus hanger steak, or a M9 Wagyu flat iron steak for an additional $75; all of which come with a side of fries or salad. Alternatively, showstoppers such as a hefty 1.2kg Wagyu tomahawk steak ($888) and a 1kg Wagyu porterhouse steak ($888) will also be available for sharing.Don’t neglect the side dishes like beef tallow hand-cut fries ($45), skinny fries ($35), lobster mac n’ cheese ($65), bone marrow mash ($45), as well as grilled Boston lobster with garlic butter ($128). If you’ve still got room for food, the exclusive menu also provides dessert options like New York cheesecake, house-made tiramisu, salted caramel cheesecake with chocolate sauce, or a frozen custard served with mixed berries.