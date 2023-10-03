Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Steak King

  • Shopping
  • Tseung Kwan O
  1. steak king tseung kwan o
    Photograph: Facebook/Steak King
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. steak king tseung kwan o
    Photograph: Facebook/Steak King
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

Steak King is a small store tucked inside Tseung Kwan O's residential neighbourhood that combines a butcher shop and restaurant under one roof. The store provides a wide selection of meats and seafoods that are flown in from all over the world and are processed by  their team of expert butchers who will be able to answer any questions you have about their produce. If you find a cut of meat or seafood at the butcher's counter that you want to enjoy, Steak King will also have grillmasters behind their counters who will prepare your meal to your liking, and you can enjoy it in their restaurant counter. 

Details

Address:
Shop G23A, G/F, Monterey, 23 Tong Chun Street, O'South Coast, Tseung Kwan O
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
6580 7139
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 11am-8pm, Sat-Sun 10am-7pm

What’s on

Flat Iron Steak pop-ups in Hong Kong

  • Food and drink events

Calling all carnivores: Flat Iron Steak will be holding exclusive pop-ups in Hong Kong! Macelle in SoHo and Steak King in Tseung Kwan O will play host to the restaurant from October 16 until the end of 2023. During the day, diners can indulge in affordable lunch sets ($150) which consist of a seven-ounce Black Angus flat iron steak or hanger steak, both of which are topped with aromatic compound butter, and come with sides like fries or salad. For extra indulgence, diners can upgrade to M9 Wagyu steaks for an additional $35 only.When the sun goes down, the Flat Iron Steak pop-up will offer dinner options such as the 12-ounce Black Angus flat iron steak, Black Angus hanger steak, or a M9 Wagyu flat iron steak for an additional $75; all of which come with a side of fries or salad. Alternatively, showstoppers such as a hefty 1.2kg Wagyu tomahawk steak ($888) and a 1kg Wagyu porterhouse steak ($888) will also be available for sharing.Don’t neglect the side dishes like beef tallow hand-cut fries ($45), skinny fries ($35), lobster mac n’ cheese ($65), bone marrow mash ($45), as well as grilled Boston lobster with garlic butter ($128). If you’ve still got room for food, the exclusive menu also provides dessert options like New York cheesecake, house-made tiramisu, salted caramel cheesecake with chocolate sauce, or a frozen custard served with mixed berries.

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.