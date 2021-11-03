Hong Kong
Timeout

Smythson
Photograph: Courtesy Smythson

The best Christmas gifts for men

Things he’ll actually want to find under the tree this year.

Tatum Ancheta
Edited by
Tatum Ancheta
Written by Dara Chau
Husband, father, brother, buddy, colleague, son, boyfriend, boss – no matter the man in your life, shopping for him is easier said than done. From the guy who loves form and function to toys and gadgets, we’ve come up with a list of creative gifts that he never knew he desired. 

Shinola 
Photograph: Courtesy Shinola 

Shinola 

Detroit-based luxury design brand Shinola is all about crafting things that are built to last. Designed for those who value timeless classics, the Brief Tote is an effortless accessory for the man on the go. In rugged navigator leather that only gets better with age, this workday slash travel bag comes with zip pockets and hidden compartments to house laptops, phones, files, everyday essentials, and bits and bobs organised and protected. With a shoulder strap, double carrying handles, and sleeve to fit over luggage handles, he can easily style it any which way. 

Price: $6,100
Where to buy: shinola.com

Gift Something
Photograph: Courtesy Gift Something

Gift Something

For the outdoorsy cyclist, Men’s Society takes care of adventurers’ who enjoy roaming the terrain on bikes. Middle Aged Man in Lycra includes all the essentials while on the road – muscle rub and cold compress to soothe soreness, shampoo and body wash to cleanse and rejuvenate, toothbrush and paste for a quick refresh, and even nipple plasters because chafing is a real thing. The kit comes in a compact tin for convenience and travel-ease.  

Price: $399 
Where to buy: giftsomething.com

Time Out in partnership with Gift Something

Rimowa 
Photograph: Courtesy Rimowa 

Rimowa 

While 2021 might not have been the most eventful year with travel on hold for most, mankind did take a leap towards reshaping the future of travel with commercial space tourism not before long now. Inspired by galactic exploration, Rimowa continues its fascination with space with the launch of the Original Cabin Moon suitcase – the classic aluminum luggage case crafted to mimic the surface of the moon. With only 750 numbered pieces, this exclusive collector’s piece is the perfect gift for the insatiable wanderluster. 

Price: $13,250
Where to buy: rimowa.com (available from November 10 onwards) 

Davek 
Photograph: Courtesy Davek

Davek 

Hong Kong living means dealing with the temperamental climate and frequent wet weather. So if he’s going to be carrying an umbrella around town, it ought to be one of the very best. Davek is the umbrella architect that has designed the ultimate weatherproof brolly which integrates durability and sophisticated style. The RigidFlex frame system is exceptionally resilient and wind resistant even under nature’s wrath. The auto-open and close button is convenient for stepping in and out of the rain, and its coverage arc provides just the right coverage. Davek also offers a forever guarantee that promises the umbrella will endure a lifetime, comes with a digital tether to locate the umbrella via mobile phone and a loss protection serial number, which means a replacement umbrella is offered at 50 percent off the regular price. 

Price: $1,089
Where to buy: desertcart.hk

The North Face 
Photograph: Courtesy The North Face 

The North Face 

For the stylish urbanite with a penchant for exploring the outdoors, The North Face Mountain Dryvent Jacket is the gift that combines both American street culture with functional utility. From mountain summits to the city streets, the Icon collection jackets feature the brand’s iconic bold block design in a special 55th anniversary dusty rose and green camo print. Also, heat sealing, waterproof, breathable, and lightweight, here’s one ticked off for the intrepid utilitarian explorer. 

Price: $2,690
Where to buy: thenorthface.com.hk

Meridian
Photograph: Courtesy Meridian

Meridian

While most definitely not the sexiest gift for husbands and boyfriends, a good electric hair trimmer is a practical one (that, in actuality, is also a gift for yourself). To tidy up the unwanted hair, The Trimmer by Meridian Grooming has the power and precision to clean up hair on the chest, arms, underarms, below the belt, and hard to reach areas. Waterproof with ceramic blades, two adjustable guide combs and low vibration mode for enhanced comfort, gently trim or remove unsightly strays without any nicks or snags. Here’s a gift to him for you. You’re welcome. 

Price: $560
Where to buy: meridiangrooming.com

Smythson
Photograph: Courtesy Smythson

Smythson

With the new year in sight, it’s best to start anew and gear up for 2022. For a gift that will last the entire year, here’s one for those who still appreciate the sentiment of pen and paper in a time of technology. Smythson’s Diaries keep the art of analogue and penmanship alive. Whether an elaborate desk journal or a portable, pocket-sized pocket agenda book, every leather-bound diary utters understated sophistication. What’s more, the leather stationery can be embossed for an added personal touch. 

Price: Diaries and books start at $430
Where to buy: smythson.com

London Sock Company 
Photograph: Courtesy London Sock Company

London Sock Company 

Though the debate on whether socks are good Christmas gifts or not stretches back to when they were first invented, it is undeniable that they are indeed practical despite being a holiday cliché. The Colour Bundle Pack of Seven has him sorted for every day of the week. They’re rib-knitted from London Sock Company’s Sottish lisle cotton blend and come in white, greys, black, navy, green, and red, adding a little luxury and flourish to an ensemble.

Price: $946
Where to buy: matchesfashion.com

Lego
Photograph: Courtesy Lego

Lego

Boys will always be boys, so toys are a safe bet for Christmas gifting. Bring back a little nostalgia from their childhood with Lego sets designed specifically for adults. From wonders of the world to movie magic, space exploration, to pop culture, there’s a Lego set to dive into. From small scale builds to monumental constructions and everything in between, there’s a box out there for him. 

Price: Varies by model 
Where to buy: lego.com

Acne
Photograph: Courtesy Acne

Acne

For the man who treasures comfort and warmth, wrap him in supremely sumptuous cardigans to layer. Acne Studio’s V-Neck Cardigan is in the seam of preppy chic and casual sophistication. In pebble beige, the understated double face knitwear button-up is work and play appropriate and styles effortlessly with any existing wardrobe. 

Price: $4,300
Where to buy: acnestudios.com

