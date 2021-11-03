The best Christmas gifts for men

Shinola
Detroit-based luxury design brand Shinola is all about crafting things that are built to last. Designed for those who value timeless classics, the Brief Tote is an effortless accessory for the man on the go. In rugged navigator leather that only gets better with age, this workday slash travel bag comes with zip pockets and hidden compartments to house laptops, phones, files, everyday essentials, and bits and bobs organised and protected. With a shoulder strap, double carrying handles, and sleeve to fit over luggage handles, he can easily style it any which way.
Price: $6,100
Where to buy: shinola.com