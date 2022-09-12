The best secondhand bookstores in Hong Kong

Hong Kong’s reading scene is not just dominated by the major chain publishers. There are also plenty of local businesses peddling the wares of secondhand books while hidden from plain sight. Whether you're looking to clear up some space on the bookshelves, hoping to discover rare titles and limited editions, or simply down for a bargain, a visit to one of these humble booksellers is what you need.

