The best secondhand bookstores in Hong Kong

Tucked away from the noise-filled streets of Mong Kok, Hong Kong Reader silently sells a colourful variety of books centred on humanities and social sciences, ranging from reputable literary classics to local artistic endeavours. Clamped to the door side is the bookcase where readers can dig their hands through the vault of secondhand books. There is also a seating corner where you can crack open a new read and pore over the pages. Both Chinese and English titles can be found at the store, with their generous membership discount to spur our city's reading habits further.
Hong Kong’s reading scene is not just dominated by the major chain publishers. There are also plenty of local businesses peddling the wares of secondhand books while hidden from plain sight. Whether you're looking to clear up some space on the bookshelves, hoping to discover rare titles and limited editions, or simply down for a bargain, a visit to one of these humble booksellers is what you need.
