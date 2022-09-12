Hong Kong
Timeout

Sam Kee
Photograph: Nicholas Wong

The best secondhand bookstores in Hong Kong

Broaden your reading horizon and support these local businesses

Jenny Leung
Edited by
Jenny Leung
Written by
Tommy Yu
Hong Kong’s reading scene is not just dominated by the major chain publishers. There are also plenty of local businesses peddling the wares of secondhand books while hidden from plain sight. Whether you're looking to clear up some space on the bookshelves, hoping to discover rare titles and limited editions, or simply down for a bargain, a visit to one of these humble booksellers is what you need. 

RECOMMENDED: Support more local businesses and visit some of Hong Kong's best independent shops.

Hong Kong Reader
Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Reader

Hong Kong Reader

  • Things to do
  • Mong Kok

Tucked away from the noise-filled streets of Mong Kok, Hong Kong Reader silently sells a colourful variety of books centred on humanities and social sciences, ranging from reputable literary classics to local artistic endeavours. Clamped to the door side is the bookcase where readers can dig their hands through the vault of secondhand books. There is also a seating corner where you can crack open a new read and pore over the pages. Both Chinese and English titles can be found at the store, with their generous membership discount to spur our city's reading habits further.

Read more
Lily Bookshop
Photograph: Calvin Sit

Lily Bookshop

  • Shopping
  • Sheung Wan

Lily Bookshop is an independent second-hand bookstore that opened in Sheung Wan in 2017. There are countless books lining the shop from shelf to shelf, most of which are in English with a special focus on antique books, first editions, and out-of-print books. Bibliophiles can meander through the modest shop and hunt their way through books of all genres, including novels, cookbooks, travel guides, textbooks, autobiographies, and many more. 

Read more
The Book Cure

  • Shopping
  • Bookshops
  • Tai Po

Amidst the bustling Tai Po wet market, The Book Cure stakes out a tranquil reading corner. Inspired by the novel, The Miracles of the Namiya General Store, the founder, Phyllis, hopes to cure the heartsick and the troubled minds in the form of a book, thus the name The Book Cure.

With books bought and donated over the years, the shop offers a variety of genres, from must-read literary classics to manga series, alongside a secret treasure trove of first editions and out-of-print copies. There is also a bookcrossing bookcase where people can continue circulating their beloved reads within the reading community. 

Read more
Books & Co
Photograph: Courtesy Book & Co

Books & Co

  • Shopping
  • Bookshops
  • Mid-Levels

Just a stone’s throw from Sai Ying Pun MTR station, Books & Co is a secondhand bookseller and a secluded reading hub. Upon its inconspicuous facade, the book store is decked out in brick-block and vintage lamps, evoking classical sensibilities. On the inside, however, are the towering stacks of books with coffee cables interspersed in between, allowing readers to read, rest, and refuel from their day-long set meal. The picturesque bookshop has appeared on the famous ViuTV drama Leap Day and counted Anson Lo and Joyce Cheng Yan Yee among its stellar clientele. Aside from being a reading corner, Books & Co is a picture-perfect spot as well.

Read more
Dionysus Books

  • Shopping
  • Bookshops
  • Sai Kung

Tucked behind a sliding glass door and drawn drape, Dionysus Books is a hidden gem stapled in the neighbourhood of Sai Kung. Centred around literature and history, the bookstore stocks a mix of new arrivals and used books, with all the fittings and furnishings tirelessly collected by the friendly neighbours within the Sai Kung community. Inside the store are rows of books sorted around different topics, which will help you start your reading journey through different genres, eras, and more.

Read more
Jisaam Books
Photograph: Courtesy Jisaam Books

Jisaam Books

  • Shopping
  • Bookshops
  • Mong Kok

Established in 2019 by a group of aspiring university graduates, Jisaam Books conjures up the city’s young, creative, and passionate spirits. Overlooking the pulse of Nathan Road, the secondhand bookseller shelves titles related to literature, philosophy, and fine art. They also organise regular workshops and talks where people gather around the hearth and exchange their intellectual feeds. Keeping knowledge circulating within the city’s network, Jisaam Books welcomes donations from readers, who may trade in their used books and be rewarded with book tokens.

Read more
Sam Kee Book Co.
Photograph: Nicholas Wong

Sam Kee Book Co.

  • Shopping
  • Bookshops
  • Fortress Hill

Established in 1964, Sam Kee Book Company has preserved its unique sensibilities against the changing tides of time, with a bevy of street cats calling this book-filled corner home. Its kaleidoscopic book collection contains Wu-xia novels, detective stories, modern and classical masterpieces, manga series, and more. New arrivals and book recommendations frequently appear on its Facebook page, with snippets of the bookstore-dwellers and shoutouts to generous readers who donated books (and canned cat food) to the stalwart bookstore.

Read more
