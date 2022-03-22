Hong Kong’s best independent shops

Looking for simple, functional pieces that will never go out of style? This multibrand Scandanavian boutique focuses on high-quality fashion and lifestyle products. Owner Alex Holme – a native Swede and product designer who has been living in Hong Kong for over 10 years – has also launched his own project called Tiny Island, which offers silk screen printed maps of your favourite Hong Kong hoods. Tiny Island has since expanded to towels, candles, umbrellas and more.
15squarestreet also boasts Hong Kong’s only Swedish coffee shop, Kaffe, where you can enjoy classic pastries made by a Swedish baker, along with coffee beans roasted weekly from Sweden.