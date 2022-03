Hong Kong’s best independent shops

With no sales tax, no VAT and numerous outstanding malls on both Hong Kong Island and Kowloon, our SAR is rightly famous as one of the world’s great shopping meccas. That being said, it can be boring to see the same parade of brands in one mall after another. So, if you’re feeling the need for something different, then check out some of our favourite independent local shops below. Plus, with the rollout of the consumption voucher scheme in April, there's no better time to treat yourself while supporting local businesses!

RECOMMENDED: Want your outfits to have a bit of history behind it? There’s a wealth of brilliant thrift stores and vintage shops in Hong Kong that would suit all your needs.