Sham Shui Po is a paradise for people who love handicrafts, and The Lederer is a must-visit for those looking to get into leatherworking. The store carries hides from all over Europe and the US as well as a myriad of premium Japanese tools, threads, dyes, and accessories. It's your one-stop-shop for all things leatherworking.
The Lederer
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- 219 Tai Nan Street, Sham Shui Po
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- View Website
- 2614 5221
- Opening hours:
- Mon-Sat 10.30am-7.30pm; Sun 12pm-6.30pm
