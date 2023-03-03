Hong Kong
The Lederer

  • Shopping
  • Sham Shui Po
  • Recommended
The Lederer
Photograph: Courtesy The LedererThe Lederer
Time Out says

Sham Shui Po is a paradise for people who love handicrafts, and The Lederer is a must-visit for those looking to get into leatherworking. The store carries hides from all over Europe and the US as well as a myriad of premium Japanese tools, threads, dyes, and accessories. It's your one-stop-shop for all things leatherworking.

219 Tai Nan Street, Sham Shui Po
Hong Kong
2614 5221
Mon-Sat 10.30am-7.30pm; Sun 12pm-6.30pm
