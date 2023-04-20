Offering travellers quick and easy access to purchasing travel essentials, Travelwell is the Hong Kong International Airport's first autonomous convenience store. Located at the Sky Bridge entrance (near Gate 24), the unmanned store has a wide range of products available – including packaged food, drinks, souvenirs, and travel essentials – and uses IoT sensing technology to detect customers' movement routes and automates purchase processes.
