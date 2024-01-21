Hong Kong
Hong Kong Marathon 2024

Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon
Photograph: Courtesy Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon
Save the date – the Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon is back on January 21, 2024. As Hong Kong's largest annual marathon, this year's event promises to be bigger and better than ever with an increased quota of 74,000 participants. The marathon offers five race categories, including the Marathon, Half-Marathon, 10km, 10km Wheelchair Race, and Wheelchair Trial (2.5km). Both the Marathon and Half Marathon routes will commence from Nathan Road in Tsim Sha Tsui, while the 10km races will kick off at the Island Eastern Corridor, and the Wheelchair Races will start from the Wan Chai Sports Ground. All races will finish at the Victoria Park.

For those eager to secure their spot, the public ballot (including the re-introduced 10km team race) will open at 10am on September 21. The first round of results will be announced on October 9 at 2pm, followed by the second round on October 19 also at 2pm. Priority Entry and Guaranteed Entry runners can already register, with the registration period ending on September 7 at 7 pm. Results for these runners will be unveiled on September 12 at 2 pm.

Whether you're taking part in the race or cheering from the sidelines, this is one of the city's biggest events not to be missed.

www.hkmarathon.com/
Hong Kong
Hong Kong

