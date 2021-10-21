Hong Kong
Timeout

Just Climb

  Sport and fitness
  Quarry Bay
  • Recommended
Time Out says

Established in 2011, Just Climb is a bouldering gym for those who love rock climbing. The indoor gym is also the climbing venue that the Hong Kong Climbing Team comes in for regular training and offers various climbing courses and climbing days as well as space for climbing parties, contests, and even ladies' nights.

Details

Address:
Shop 1, 6/F, 1001 King's Road, Quarry Bay
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 2pm-11pm, Sat-Sun and public holidays 10am-8pm
