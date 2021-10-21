Established in 2011, Just Climb is a bouldering gym for those who love rock climbing. The indoor gym is also the climbing venue that the Hong Kong Climbing Team comes in for regular training and offers various climbing courses and climbing days as well as space for climbing parties, contests, and even ladies' nights.
Just Climb
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- Shop 1, 6/F, 1001 King's Road, Quarry Bay
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- View Website
- Opening hours:
- Mon-Fri 2pm-11pm, Sat-Sun and public holidays 10am-8pm
