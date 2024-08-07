Subscribe
新世界維港泳2022
Photograph: Peter Parks/AFP
New World Harbour Race 2024

Hong Kong's annual New World Harbour Race returns on November 10, 2024, taking swimmers across the Victoria Harbour – starting from the Golden Bauhinia Square Public Pier in Wan Chai to the Avenue of Stars in Tsim Sha Tsui. This year's race will once again welcome a total of 4,000 swimmers across the two Racing and Leisure groups, which will also feature a new 'Companion' arrangement where participants can swim along with their friends and family. Registration is now open, read our extensive guide to find out more.

www.hkharbourrace.com/
