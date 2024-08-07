Hong Kong has a ton of events throughout the year that are worthy of a place in your calendar, one of the biggest is no doubt the New World Harbour Race. This annual aquatic showdown has swimmers diving in to conquer our iconic Victoria Harbour, all in pursuit of trophies, cash prizes, and ultimate bragging rights. So, what's in store for this year's race? Let's dive right in.

When and where is the New World Harbour Race 2024 happening?

The New World Harbour Race 2024 will return on November 10, taking swimmers from the Golden Bauhinia Square Public Pier in Wan Chai to the Avenue of Stars in Tsim Sha Tsui.

How can I register for the New World Harbour Race 2024?

Registration is open from now until 11.59pm on August 26 via hkharbourrace.com. To participate, swimmers must meet the eligibility requirements set by the organisers, as well as pass the time trials that will be held in September (unless they have already achieved other recognised results that qualify them for the race).

What races are there in the New World Harbour Race 2024?

The upcoming New World Harbour Race will feature both Racing and Leisure groups, with a total participation quota of 4,000 swimmers.

The Racing Groups include the Open Group, where up to 100 men and 100 women will be selected to compete. There will also be the 11th Asian Open Water Swimming Championships, where each Asian country or region can send up to three male and three female representatives to participate in a 5km race – up to 50 men and women in total.

The remaining quota will be reserved for the Leisure Groups, which will feature an approximately 1km race.

What is the 'Companion' arrangement at New World Harbour Race 2024?

This year's race will feature an exciting new 'Companion' arrangement within the Leisure Group, allowing participants to swim in pairs alongside a family member or friend and experience the thrill of the race side by side. Provided both are successfully admitted to the race, they will be grouped to swim in the same session. The start time for the pair will be determined by the slower result of the two, whether that's from the New World Harbour Race 2023 or the time trails held in 2024.

Key dates for the New World Harbour Race 2024

Announcement of entrants to time trails: August 30 (11am)

Time trial dates: September 7, 8, 15, and 21

Time trial results announcement: September 27 (11am)

Names of contestants announced: October 17 (11am)

What else do I need to know about the New World Harbour Race 2024?

This year, swimmers can incorporate charity into their race experience. During the entry fee payment process, participants have the opportunity to donate $100 to 'Share for Good', Hong Kong's first large-scale crowd-donation matching platform. Through collaborations with various non-profit organization partners, these charitable donations will provide much-needed support to underprivileged members of the community.

Visit hkharbourrace.com for more info about the event, eligibility, and registration details.

