Time Out says

Looking to pick up a new sport? From May 10 to July 19, Taikoo Place is partnering up with Padel+ and Adidas to shine a light on Padel, the trending racquet sport that combines elements of tennis with squash. To encourage city dwellers to explore this new sport, a full-scale professional padel court has been set up at One Island East (next to Taikoo Park), allowing sports enthusiasts to get acquainted with the sport. The experienced team from Padel+ will also be on hand during the weekdays of the first month to give participants some tips and coaching support.

And just to make your experience easier (and more stylish), Adidas will be debuting its professional line of padel racquets and balls in Hong Kong for the first time, so you'll have access to the best gear you need to conquer the court! Don't forget to share your padel moments on social media using the hashtag #PadelWithTaikooPlace to redeem yourself an exclusive Padel Tour 2024 laptop sleeve. Visit taikooplace.com/whatson/pa6padel2024 for more details.

Be sure to check out our beginners' guide to Padel, where we had a chat with Weston and Curtis Yu, the father-son duo and founders of Padel+, to learn all about the sport.