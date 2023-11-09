Padel tennis in Hong Kong: A beginner’s guide

What is padel tennis?
Padel tennis is a racquet sport that can be described as a cross between tennis and squash. The courts are like smaller tennis courts, measuring about 20 metres long and 10 metres wide (just one third of the size of a regular tennis court). These courts are enclosed by glass walls and metal fences that are integral to the gameplay.
Padel tennis is always a doubles game, so you can team up with your pals and take on the challenge together. Unlike tennis, it's not all about brute strength, technique, and serving. It is the ultimate combo of action, fun, and socialising. Regardless of age or skill level, anyone can dive into it with ease.