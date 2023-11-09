Padel tennis in Hong Kong: A beginner’s guide

Padel tennis is an exciting racquet sport that has rapidly gained popularity worldwide. The sport has grassroots and professional levels in Mexico, Argentina, and Spain. Initially introduced in Asia through Japan in 2013, it quickly spread to countries like Singapore, China, Thailand, India, and the Philippines. Now, this thrilling sport has made its way to Hong Kong, and you can enjoy playing it at the newly opened Padel+ in Sai Kung – Hong Kong's first padel club. However, before you step onto the court to showcase your smashing skills, it's essential to familiarise yourself with the basics.

We had a chat with Weston and Curtis Yu, the father-son duo and founders of Padel+ in Hong Kong, to learn the basics of padel tennis. With the guidance of Padel+'s sports director, Sebastien Garcia Ortega, and head coach Sergio Moreno Bosch, we hit the court to give this exhilarating sport a try.

Click the video link below for a sneak peek and keep reading to discover more about this racquet sport that is sure to gain popularity among Hongkongers.

