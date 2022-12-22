Time Out says

Located in Kwai Chung, Snow & Surf is an all-new indoor sports venue that offers snow sports and surfing experiences under one roof. Catered for all levels of skiers and snowboarders, the slopes – made from a special material known as the 'needle mushroom' – are not only great for beginners to experience the sensation of skiing on real snow, but also offer moveable jumps and obstacles for those who are more advanced to pick up some new tricks. There are also two snow belt machines that allow skiers to train and focus on improving their skills.

As for those wanting to crush the waves, Snow & Surf offers a dual-runway surf machine (powered by six water jets!) with heated water in a temperature-controlled environment, making it perfect for everyone from beginners to pros all year round.

If you're new to snow sports and surfing, there are various classes and training sessions available where professional coaches will guide you through the steps. For the more experienced, simply opt for their Park Ride or Surf Up session to enjoy the experiences freely.