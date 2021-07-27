Updated July 28: Hong Kong athletes are making their mark at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The city set another Olympic record on July 28 as 23-year-old Siobhan Haughey became the first Hong Kong swimmer to win an Olympic medal and broke the Asian record for women’s 200m freestyle with her time of 1:53:92. Her win marks Hong Kong’s second medal for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after 24-year-old fencer Edgar Cheung Ka-long has made history by winning the gold medal for the men’s foil individual event on July 26.

After being delayed for a year because of the pandemic, the much-awaited Tokyo Olympic Games 2021 commenced on July 23 (Friday) and will run until August 8 (Sunday). Since it is the first-ever postponed Games, it is still being called the 2020 Olympics despite the fact that it is taking place this year. Both the opening (with the concept United by Emotion, which is also the slogan of the Olympics) and closing (with the concept Worlds We Share) ceremonies will be held at the newly-built Japan National Stadium without spectators. Tokyo will also be hosting the Paralympics, which will be held from August 24 to September 5, making it the first city to host the Summer Paralympics twice (the first time was in 1964).

Read below for a guide on what to expect, highlights on schedules, how and where to watch the Games in Hong Kong, and who is winning so far.



