The WestK Funfest at West Kowloon has partnered with Australia’s Polyglot Theatre to present the international premiere of Pram People during the Easter holidays. Held bilingually in a brand-new format, participating adults pushing babies in prams can enjoy a captivating narrative and receive curious instructions and prompts through headphones, joining in with performers to weave between crowds in a cohesive spectacle.
Pram People
Time Out says
A brand-new edition of the Australian original
Details
- Address:
- West Kowloon Art Park
- West Kowloon Cultural District, Tsim Sha Tsui
- Hong Kong
Dates and times
Discover Time Out original video