Hong Kong
Pram People

  • Theatre, Immersive
  • West Kowloon Art Park, West Kowloon
Pram People Hong Kong edition
Photograph: Courtesy West Kowloon Cultural District Authority
Time Out says

A brand-new edition of the Australian original

The WestK Funfest at West Kowloon has partnered with Australia’s Polyglot Theatre to present the international premiere of Pram People during the Easter holidays. Held bilingually in a brand-new format, participating adults pushing babies in prams can enjoy a captivating narrative and receive curious instructions and prompts through headphones, joining in with performers to weave between crowds in a cohesive spectacle.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Event website:
www.westkowloon.hk/en/westkfunfest-prampeople?item_list_id=in_content&tab=overview
Address:
West Kowloon Art Park
West Kowloon Cultural District, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong

Dates and times

