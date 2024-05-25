Time Out says

The world-famous Doraemon franchise is set to light up the skies of Hong Kong this May! AllRightsReserved (ARR), in collaboration with Fujiko Pro, is bringing the 100% Doraemon & Friends Tour to the city, marking a grand return of the beloved character after a 12-year hiatus.

The highlight of the event will be the world's first Doraemon drone show, taking place on May 25 at 7.30pm (the performance will last for approximately 15 minutes) along the Avenue of Stars in Tsim Sha Tsui. The public will be able to witness Doraemon and his friends take flight using 'Hopters' against the stunning backdrop of Victoria Harbour.

To further tease the event, ARR will reveal more details about the drone performance – along with the upcoming large-scale exhibition in July – on the morning of May 25. So keep your eyes on our website for more details coming soon.