Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

100% Doraemon & Friends Hong Kong Tour

  • Things to do
  • Avenue of Stars, Tsim Sha Tsui
  • Recommended
  1. 多啦A夢 drone show
    Photograph: Courtesy AllRightsReserved/Fujiko Pro
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. Doraemon Hong Kong Drone Show
    Photograph: Courtesy AllRightsReserved
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

The world-famous Doraemon franchise is set to light up the skies of Hong Kong this May! AllRightsReserved (ARR), in collaboration with Fujiko Pro, is bringing the 100% Doraemon & Friends Tour to the city, marking a grand return of the beloved character after a 12-year hiatus.

The highlight of the event will be the world's first Doraemon drone show, taking place on May 25 at 7.30pm (the performance will last for approximately 15 minutes) along the Avenue of Stars in Tsim Sha Tsui. The public will be able to witness Doraemon and his friends take flight using 'Hopters' against the stunning backdrop of Victoria Harbour.

To further tease the event, ARR will reveal more details about the drone performance – along with the upcoming large-scale exhibition in July – on the morning of May 25. So keep your eyes on our website for more details coming soon.

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung

Details

Address:
Avenue of Stars
Salisbury Road
Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.