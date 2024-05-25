The creative geniuses behind the giant Double Ducks that took the city by storm in 2023 are back with another exciting event! Having given us a preview of what's to come at Sun Yat Sen Memorial Park on May 25, AllRightsReserved (ARR) and Fujiko Pro are teaming up to bring a large-scale Doraemon exhibition to Hong Kong this July. Ready to see the beloved robot cat in action? Then read on because we've got all the info you need right here.

When is the Doraemon Hong Kong exhibition happening?

In commemoration of the 90th anniversary of Doraemon’s creator Fujiko F Fujio, the large-scale exhibition will run from July 13 to August 4. Opening hours are 11am to 9pm on Mondays to Thursdays, 11am to 10pm on Fridays, and 10am to 10pm on Saturdays to Sundays.

Where is the Doraemon Hong Kong exhibition located?

There will be free-entry zones open to the public for free at Avenue of Stars and Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront, and a ticketed exhibition area at K11 Musea on the 6th floor.

Aside from Tsim Sha Tsui, Doraemon and his friends will also make special appearances around the city, where a 1:1 sculpture of each of the 45 Doraemon movies will be displayed during different periods at various public spaces. Doraemon will also step out of the 'Anywhere Door' accompanied by the '100% Friend-Calling Bell' to connect and interact with the community. Further details will be announced at a later date.

Photograph: Cara Hung

Ticket info for the Doraemon Hong Kong exhibition 2024

Tickets are not required for the free-entry zones, while those who wish to see the ticketed exhibition can grab them on Klook.com. Do note that all tickets to visit the exhibition between July 13 and 21 are sold out, but you can still get tickets for the remaining days (July 22 to August 4) starting from May 27, 11am onwards.

General Admission (GA) tickets are going at $120 each for kids aged four to 11, and $150 each for ages 12 or above. The quota for each time slot is available on a first-come-first-served basis, and a small portion of tickets will be reserved for on-site sales at the exhibition venue.

All GA tickets will come with an adorable acrylic pin chosen at random. If you want to get the full set of pins, there is a Premium Set which you can get for $320, and will give you the full nine acrylic pin set with stand (including the exclusive 'Anywhere Door' and 'Comic-Writer Doraemon'), along with some stickers. Only 3,000 sets are available.

Photograph: Cara Hung

What can I see at the free Doraemon exhibition areas?

Free for public viewing along the Tsim Sha Tsui harbourfront, the star of the show will be a 12-metre-tall inflatable Doraemon – said to be the world's tallest – accompanied by 34 1:1 life-sized sculptures of Doraemon from manga and animation series, as well as 10 of Doraemon's friends and family.

There will also be a special tribute to the Hong Kong film industry, with Doraemon and friends elegantly dressed in formal attire gracing the Avenue of Stars with a star-studded list of 13 names in the local film industry walking across a blue carpet.

What is at the ticketed Doraemon Hong Kong exhibition?

Over at the ticketed areas at K11 Musea (6/F), fans can immerse themselves in the world of Doraemon at the indoor 100% Doraemon Manga Art Exhibition Hall, featuring an exclusive animated short film screening made especially for Hong Kong. The exhibition hall will also feature an immersive room, interactive installations, replicas of high-quality original artworks, scenes from Doraemon’s long tales and featured movies, and 17 sets of sculptures.

There will also be an outdoor exhibition, 100% Doraemon Sculpture Park, showcasing 36 Doraemon sculptures, including 13 movie Doraemon sculptures and 23 special sculptures like the transformation of Sweet Potato Doraemon, Wild Wolf Doraemon, Nobita-and-Doraemon hybrid forms, and many others.

Photograph: Courtesy AllRightsReserved

Exclusive Doraemon themed collecibles

To commemorate the first stop of the 100% Doraemon & Friends tour in Hong Kong, a series of exclusive collectibles will be released – including high-quality print, wooden sculpture (limited to 500 worldwide), plush toys, and more. The items will be available for early access at the DDT Store starting July 8. There will also be merchandise available exclusively at the exhibition venue. Further details of the souvenirs will be announced at a later date.

Doraemon ID digital avatar

Those unable to catch the exhibition can also join in on the fun by creating their very own Doraemon ID digital avatar, personalising their own manga art character with elements like body type, face shape, skin colour, hairstyle, clothing, and more. Ticketed visitors who have created their own Doraemon ID can also unlock interactive experiences and gather six '100% Digital Stamps' at the exhibition.

Doraemon Hong Kong MTR stations

MTR is also collaborating with AllRightsReserved to launch the first-ever Doraemon-themed platform. There will also be three limited-edition '100% Friends-Calling Bell' trains running on the Light Rail, East Rail Line, and the Airport Express to welcome passengers onboard for a colourful and pleasant journey.

Recommended stories:

A complete guide to Hong Kong's first pop-up ball pit bar Glowball Hong Kong

A 60-year-old abandoned school in Tsuen Wan transforms into a new art space

Naked Flowers Hong Kong: Tickets, dates, location, and everything you need to know

Follow us on Youtube, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.