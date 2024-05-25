100% Doraemon & Friends Tour Hong Kong exhibition

Time Out says

The world's most famous robot cat Doraemon is coming to Hong Kong! AllRightsReserved (ARR), in collaboration with Fujiko Pro, is bringing a special 100% Doraemon & Friends Tour exhibition to the city, marking a grand return of the beloved character after a 12-year hiatus.

Running from July 13 to August 4, Doraemon fans will be treated to two large-scale displays in Hong Kong: a free-entry zone featuring a 12-metre-tall inflatable Doraemon and 34 sculptures, and a ticketed exhibition offering an immersive world filled with interactive installations, original artworks, sculptures, a short film made specially for Hong Kong, and more.

For more info about tickets and other exhibition details, check out this extensive guide to the Doraemon Hong Kong exhibition 2024.