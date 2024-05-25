Hong Kong
100% Doraemon & Friends Tour Hong Kong exhibition

  Things to do
  • Recommended
  1. Doraemon Hong Kong exhibition 2024
    Photograph: Cara Hung
  2. Doraemon Hong Kong exhibition 2024
    Photograph: Cara Hung
  3. Doraemon Hong Kong exhibition 2024
    Photograph: Cara Hung
The world's most famous robot cat Doraemon is coming to Hong Kong! AllRightsReserved (ARR), in collaboration with Fujiko Pro, is bringing a special 100% Doraemon & Friends Tour exhibition to the city, marking a grand return of the beloved character after a 12-year hiatus.

Running from July 13 to August 4, Doraemon fans will be treated to two large-scale displays in Hong Kong: a free-entry zone featuring a 12-metre-tall inflatable Doraemon and 34 sculptures, and a ticketed exhibition offering an immersive world filled with interactive installations, original artworks, sculptures, a short film made specially for Hong Kong, and more. 

For more info about tickets and other exhibition details, check out this extensive guide to the Doraemon Hong Kong exhibition 2024.

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung

Details

Event website:
doraemon100.com/en
Address:
