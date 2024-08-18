Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
1664 brut speakeasy tram
Photograph: Courtesy 1664 Brut
  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Various venues, Hong Kong

1664 Brut speakeasy-style bar tram experience

Drink and dine for free as you travel across Hong Kong Island

Advertising

Time Out says

From August 16 to 18, premium French beer brand 1664 is presenting ‘1664 Brut Speakeasy Tramoramic Tour: A Ride to a City of Gastronomy’, an exclusive food and drink experience in a vintage Hong Kong tram that’s been transformed into a moving speakeasy-style bar. Hop on for an hour-long trip between Sai Ying Pun and Causeway Bay while savouring 1664 Brut and delectable food pairings from popular restaurants such as Uncle Padak and An Choi. The event is free but all passengers must first reserve their spot on 1664’s website by choosing their preferred time slot and whether they want to board the tram from Whitty Street Depot or Causeway Bay Tram Terminus.

Details

Event website:
1664differentsideofblue.com
Address
Various venues
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.