From August 16 to 18, premium French beer brand 1664 is presenting ‘1664 Brut Speakeasy Tramoramic Tour: A Ride to a City of Gastronomy’, an exclusive food and drink experience in a vintage Hong Kong tram that’s been transformed into a moving speakeasy-style bar. Hop on for an hour-long trip between Sai Ying Pun and Causeway Bay while savouring 1664 Brut and delectable food pairings from popular restaurants such as Uncle Padak and An Choi. The event is free but all passengers must first reserve their spot on 1664’s website by choosing their preferred time slot and whether they want to board the tram from Whitty Street Depot or Causeway Bay Tram Terminus.

