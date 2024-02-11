2024 Lunar New Year Fireworks Display

Time Out says

Held high above the iconic Victoria Harbour, this year’s CNY fireworks display will take place on Feb 11 at 8pm, with festive patterns lighting up the sky along with cheerful CNY music in the background. If you are bear the crowd, head outside to soak up the festive atmosphere at popular viewing spots like the Tsim Sha Tsui Promenade, Tamar Park, the Golden Bauhinia Square, and many more. Check out our guide on where to watch fireworks for free in Hong Kong!