Pop along to these excellent vantage spots where you can catch the National Day fireworks without splurging

Love it or loathe it, fireworks in Hong Kong are a spectacular affair. This year, the National Day fireworks are back after five long years, taking place over Victoria Harbour on October 1 at 9pm. While dinner with a view or drinks on a rooftop bar are perfect options for catching the fireworks, there are also plenty of prime locations in Hong Kong that make excellent vantage points without you having to splurge. Read on to check out some of the best ones.

RECOMMENDED: Who doesn’t like free stuff? Here are more amazing free things to do in Hong Kong.