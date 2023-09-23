Avenue of Stars provides the best front-row seats to the display. Although the entire waterfront stretch in Tsim Sha Tsui will be heaving come the fireworks (so get there early), the atmosphere is really quite phenomenal – if you can bear all the shoulder bumping and side shuffling. Expect plenty of oohs and ahhs throughout the whole 23 minutes.
Love it or loathe it, fireworks in Hong Kong are a spectacular affair. This year, the National Day fireworks are back after five long years, taking place over Victoria Harbour on October 1 at 9pm. While dinner with a view or drinks on a rooftop bar are perfect options for catching the fireworks, there are also plenty of prime locations in Hong Kong that make excellent vantage points without you having to splurge. Read on to check out some of the best ones.
