Fireworks，TST promenade
Photograph: Shutterstock

Best places to watch National Day fireworks for free in Hong Kong

Pop along to these excellent vantage spots where you can catch the National Day fireworks without splurging

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung
Love it or loathe it, fireworks in Hong Kong are a spectacular affair. This year, the National Day fireworks are back after five long years, taking place over Victoria Harbour on October 1 at 9pm. While dinner with a view or drinks on a rooftop bar are perfect options for catching the fireworks, there are also plenty of prime locations in Hong Kong that make excellent vantage points without you having to splurge. Read on to check out some of the best ones.

Best places to see the fireworks in Hong Kong

Avenue of Stars
Photograph: Courtesy Avenue of Stars

Avenue of Stars

  • Attractions
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Avenue of Stars provides the best front-row seats to the display. Although the entire waterfront stretch in Tsim Sha Tsui will be heaving come the fireworks (so get there early), the atmosphere is really quite phenomenal – if you can bear all the shoulder bumping and side shuffling. Expect plenty of oohs and ahhs throughout the whole 23 minutes.

Read more
Bauhinia Square
Photograph: Shutterstock

Bauhinia Square

  • Things to do
  • Wan Chai

Right next to the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) is an excellent spot to gather to see the fireworks. Yes, it’s a bit of a dead zone around that area – it’s definitely somewhere you need to bring your own booze and snacks with you – but the plus side is that it’s usually less crowded than both Central and TST, while still being close to the water with a damn fine view of the show.

Read more
Central Ferry Pier harbourfront
Photograph: Shutterstock

Central Ferry Pier harbourfront

Even though there’s a ton of space along the waterfront, this will probably be one of the busiest places in Hong Kong during the National Day fireworks. The vantage points are ace, so get there early if you want even a sniff of the water. If you don't mind spending a bit of money – along with time and patience – you can get an extra special view by hopping on the Hong Kong Observation Wheel.

IFC
Photograph: Annette Chan

IFC

  • Things to do
  • Central

If you want a more aerial view of the fireworks, grab a spot somewhere on the IFC rooftop. The open area is bound to be packed so be sure to get there early. BOYB is key to keeping the party going after the fireworks end.

Read more
Tamar Park
Photograph: Shutterstock

Tamar Park

  • Attractions
  • Admiralty

A great spot for seeing the action. This massive public park sits adjacent to the Central Government Offices and the Legislative Council Complex and sports plenty of harbourside spots that you can grab early on. The vast space is a simple walk from Admiralty MTR Station. Take advantage of the sprawling grassy lawn by packing some light snacks, drinks, and a blanket for a super chilled-out evening. 

Read more
The Peak
Photograph: Shutterstock

The Peak

  • Attractions
  • The Peak

You can’t get much higher than The Peak when it comes to finding a great spot to look down on the fireworks. Get on a bus or tram (okay, that’s not exactly free) to bag a spot early if you want to experience a true bird's eye view of the fireworks. 

Read more
West Kowloon Art Park
Photograph: Courtesy WKCDA

West Kowloon Art Park

  • Things to do
  • West Kowloon

Another great spot to view the fireworks is West Kowloon Art Park. There are plenty of open spaces and sprawling lawns so you're guaranteed to find an excellent spot. You can even squeeze in a bit of art and culture beforehand by paying a visit to the M+ museum or the Hong Kong Palace Museum (sorry, you'll have to pay for those). And if you have a brave furry pal who's not afraid of the fireworks, bring them along to enjoy the show!

Read more
East Coast Park Precinct
Photograph: Courtesy Harbourfront Commission

East Coast Park Precinct

  • Attractions
  • Parks and gardens
  • Causeway Bay

The Avenue of Stars and Central Harbourfront is bound to be packed, meaning places like the East Coast Park Precinct will have (relatively) more space to enjoy the fireworks just a tad further away from the centre of the action. While it's not as spacious as some of the other places mentioned in this list, the East Coast Park Precinct features a 100-metre-long breakwater that extends to the Victoria Harbour so you can easily catch the show from there.

Read more
Wan Chai Waterfront Promenade
Photograph: TA

Wan Chai Waterfront Promenade

  • Things to do
  • Lantau Island

The Wan Chai Waterfront Promenade is another excellent choice. It's spacious, there are fun artworks and installations everywhere, and there's (usually) a lot less foot traffic while still being in the middle of it all. If you're looking to add some fun to the celebrations, there'll be a Waterfront Carnival happening over the Mid-Autumn/National Day weekend. 

Read more
