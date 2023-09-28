Hong Kong
A cappella concert by Naturally 7

  • Things to do, Concerts
  • Hong Kong City Hall, Central
Naturally 7
Photograph: Courtesy LCSDNaturally 7
Don’t miss this spectacular showcase of voice feast

Critically acclaimed for their unique ‘vocal play’ techniques, American a cappella group Naturally 7 is set to showcase their mastery of vocal performance on September 28 at Hong Kong City Hall. Prepare yourself for an extraordinary auditory feast as they sing and transform their voices into a range of actual human instruments, including guitar, harmonica, drums, trombone, and even turntable scratching. 

Formed in 1999, the seven-member act from New York has accumulated an impressive track record. They have played more than a thousand shows worldwide, touring over 30 countries, and have graced some of the most renowned events, including the Vancouver Winter Olympics in 2010 and the FIFA Awards in 2017. In addition to their timeless classics like Fix You, they will also showcase brand new, captivating songs for the Hong Kong audience.

If one night of musical spectacle isn’t enough for you, join Naturally 7 for their Vocal Infinity workshop on September 27 where you can have the unique opportunity to explore the possibilities of the human voice while interacting with the group.

Visit here for more info about the programme. Tickets to the concert and workshop are available at URBTIX now. Enjoy a package discount of up to 20 percent off on concerts when you purchase standard tickets for other selected ‘Great Music’ programmes.

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with LCSD

