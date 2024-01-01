Time Out says

You know with Disney you’re going to get the most delightful Christmas in town and 2022 is no exception. Aside from meeting Santa Goofy and all his lovely Disney friends, visitors can gather around the giant Christmas tree every evening to enjoy festive performances by carolers as snowflakes fall from the sky. This year, it’s extra magical with the all-new Disney Christmas Live in Concert! (December 2, 3, 9, and 10), where parkgoers can embark on a melodious journey with classic merry tunes and Disney songs.