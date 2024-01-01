Hong Kong
A Disney Christmas 2023

  • Things to do
  • Hong Kong Disneyland, Lantau Island
Hong Kong Disneyland, Christmas 2022
Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Disneyland
You know with Disney you’re going to get the most delightful Christmas in town and 2022 is no exception. Aside from meeting Santa Goofy and all his lovely Disney friends, visitors can gather around the giant Christmas tree every evening to enjoy festive performances by carolers as snowflakes fall from the sky. This year, it’s extra magical with the all-new Disney Christmas Live in Concert! (December 2, 3, 9, and 10), where parkgoers can embark on a melodious journey with classic merry tunes and Disney songs. 

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung

Details

Event website:
www.hongkongdisneyland.com/
Address:
Hong Kong Disneyland
Lantau Island
Hong Kong
Transport:
Disneyland Resort MTR station

Dates and times

