Hong Kong
A Duology of Cantonese Traditions

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Ho Lee Fook, Soho
chef archan chan and chef jayson tang
Photograph: Courtesy Forks & Spoons
Indulge in menus full of exquisite Cantonese cuisine on October 11 and 18

During October, Chefs ArChan Chan of Ho Lee Fook and Jayson Tang of Man Ho Chinese Restaurant of JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong will collaborate for A Duology of Cantonese Traditions, an exclusive dining event where they will be dishing up exquisite Cantonese fare over the course of two evenings. During both evenings, chefs ArChan and Jayson will be providing diners with a collaborative menu full of traditional Cantonese flavours and nostalgic dishes with modern twists; and guests will be able to experience both chefs’ styles and expertise as they make their way through the menus.

The first half of the two-part collaborative event will take place at Man Ho Chinese Restaurant on October 11, where diners will enjoy a menu ($1,688) full of indulgent creations such as fish maw and Chinese cabbage dumpling in a pork bone and dried cabbage soup; steamed egg with crab claw and roe; crispy skin masterstock pigeon; and black pepper Wagyu beef with egg over rice. To wrap up the two-part dining event, Ho Lee Fook will host the second half of the chefs’ collaboration on October 18. On this evening, guests will savour a menu ($1,488) with dishes such as a cold appetiser platter with sliced pig trotters and braised bamboo shoots with shrimp roe; wok fried lobster with black bean and fried dace; suckling pig with glutinous rice; Chinese kale in claypot casserole, and many more.

Reserve your tables for Man Ho Chinese Restaurant’s menu here and Ho Lee Fook’s menu here.

Details

Address:
Ho Lee Fook
G/F, 1-5 Elgin St
Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
info@holeefook.com.hk

Dates and times

