Allegory at Terrible Baby

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Terrible Baby, Jordan
    Photograph: Courtesy Terrible Baby x Allegory
    Photograph: Courtesy Terrible Baby x Allegory
    Photograph: Courtesy Terrible Baby x Allegory
Time Out says

From July 14 to 16, Eaton HK’s terrace bar Terrible Baby will host Washington-based speakeasy Allegory (#45 in North America’s 50 Best Bars 2023) and its creative director Deke Dunn. During the three evenings, guests will be able to sample an array of cocktails and mocktails from Allegory’s menu, which recently nabbed the Best Cocktail Menu award in the 2023 edition of North America’s 50 Best Bars. Along with the Terrible Baby team, Dunn will be shaking up cocktails with innovative twists, including – low ABV drinks like Looking-Glass and Eden, sensational cocktails such as Unicorn, Beat of the Drum, and Eyes of Flame, and mocktails like Awakening and Queen Alice.

Details

Address:
Terrible Baby
4/F, Eaton HK, 380 Nathan Road
Jordan
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website

Dates and times

