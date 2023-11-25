Hong Kong
Altaya Wines Annual Tasting 2023

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Grand Hyatt, Grand Ballroom, Wan Chai
  1. Altaya Wines
    Photograph: Courtesy Altaya Wines
  2. Altaya Wines
    Photograph: Courtesy Altaya Wines
The highly anticipated wine tasting event is making its returns on November 25 at the Grand Hyatt Hong Kong after a four-year hiatus! Prepare yourself for an immersive experience as you sip on a diverse and carefully curated selection of 200 fine wines from 60 world-class wineries, including those from France, Italy, Lebanon, Australia, New Zealand, Argentina, Chile, the USA, and China. Oenophiles and wine noobs can learn from various winemakers around the world.

Tickets are available at $788 per person. Book early and enjoy an early bird offer until October 31 at just $688 per person. Visit this link today and secure your spot. 

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Altaya Wines

Details

Event website:
bit.ly/AWL2023
Address:
Grand Hyatt, Grand Ballroom
Wan Chai
Hong Kong

Dates and times

