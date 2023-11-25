Altaya Wines Annual Tasting 2023

Time Out says

The highly anticipated wine tasting event is making its returns on November 25 at the Grand Hyatt Hong Kong after a four-year hiatus! Prepare yourself for an immersive experience as you sip on a diverse and carefully curated selection of 200 fine wines from 60 world-class wineries, including those from France, Italy, Lebanon, Australia, New Zealand, Argentina, Chile, the USA, and China. Oenophiles and wine noobs can learn from various winemakers around the world.

Tickets are available at $788 per person. Book early and enjoy an early bird offer until October 31 at just $688 per person. Visit this link today and secure your spot.