Hong Kong
Ani-Com & Games Hong Kong 2022

  • Things to do, Consumer shows and conventions
  • Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, Wan Chai
  • Recommended
Time Out says

The annual convention covers all things anime, manga and video game related

Hong Kong’s annual Ani-Com and Games Expo returns for another year, bringing together manga, anime, and video game fans all together under one roof. Whether it’s limited-edition figurines, the latest video games, the Doujin zone where artists can sell their own creations, or cosplayers surrounding you; there’s plenty to see and do here. Make sure to stay updated with the daily schedule on ACGHK’s Facebook so you can catch panels from esteemed guests, cosplay competitions, or watch e-sports tournaments take place!

Purchase your tickets from convenience stores across Hong Kong or at the convention centre.

Details

Event website:
ani-com.hk/2022ver/en/
Address:
Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre
1 Expo Drive, Wan Chai
Hong Kong
Price:
$40
Opening hours:
Jul 29 to Aug 2, 10am-9pm

Dates and times

