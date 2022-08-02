Ani-Com & Games Hong Kong 2022

Time Out says

Hong Kong’s annual Ani-Com and Games Expo returns for another year, bringing together manga, anime, and video game fans all together under one roof. Whether it’s limited-edition figurines, the latest video games, the Doujin zone where artists can sell their own creations, or cosplayers surrounding you; there’s plenty to see and do here. Make sure to stay updated with the daily schedule on ACGHK’s Facebook so you can catch panels from esteemed guests, cosplay competitions, or watch e-sports tournaments take place!



Purchase your tickets from convenience stores across Hong Kong or at the convention centre.