Ani-Com & Games Hong Kong 2024: Tickets, dates, events, and more

Hong Kong's answer to Comic Con, the annual Ani-com & Games Hong Kong is a must-attend event for anime, cosplay, manga, and gaming enthusiasts. Drawing hordes of devoted fans every year, this year’s event will be no different.

When is Ani-Com & Games Hong Kong 2024 happening?

Ani-Com & Games Hong Kong 2024 is set to delight fans over a jam-packed five-day run from July 26 to 30 featuring a cornucopia of anime, manga, and cosplay delights.

Opening hours are 10am to 9pm daily, with the exception of the final day which will wrap up at 8pm.

Where is Ani-Com & Games Hong Kong 2024 taking place?

This year’s Ani-Com & Games Hong Kong will be returning to the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, bringing together 142 exhibitors with a total of 650 booths.

How do I get tickets to Ani-Com & Games Hong Kong 2024?

General admission tickets to Ani-Com & Games Hong Kong will set you back $42 for the 12-and-up crowd, while the kiddies can get in for $20. There is also a special ‘Toys for Summer Vacation’ flashcard ticket for the Elefun Art & Toy Show 2024 going for $150 each, as well as a three-round express pass for $300 each, both of which are limited to just 6,000 sets. Most importantly, there will be no on-site ticket sales available, so be sure to purchase your ticket in advance via the ACGHK app (App Store; Google Play) or at 7-Eleven and Circle K convenience stores (general admission tickets only).

Photograph: Courtesy ACGHK

Photograph: Courtesy ACGHK

Highlight events at Ani-Com & Games Hong Kong 2024

The Ani-Com & Games Hong Kong 2024 will feature three stages, the Creative Paradise stage, the Master’s Stage, and the Main Stage. Highlights of this year's fair include the return of the Elefunpop Art & Toy Show, featuring the latest art toy figures and limited-edition items by designers from across the globe; the Canvas Project idol competition, where those with dreams of being in a Japanese girl group will have the chance to showcase their talents on stage; a cosplay competitions, where the most impressively detailed getups will take centre stage; and the ‘Comics Masters Gathering Hong Kong 2024’, a rare opportunity to glean insights from the industry's elite.

Fans can also look forward to performances from the hugely popular Japanese dance group Avantgardey, an exciting E-sports carnival, a meet-and-greet with virtual idol Momosuzu Nene, a Gunpla Builders World Cup, and much more.

Check the official website or the ACGHK app for all the latest details.

How do I get to Ani-Com & Games Hong Kong?

You can take the MTR to Wan Chai station (exit A5) or Exhibition Centre station (exit B3) and take a short walk. Or ferry it to Wan Chai Pier and stroll over – either way, you'll be anime-ready in no time.

Recommended stories:

Ex-Sham Shui Po Service Reservoir to open without prior registration

Paris Olympics 2024: What to expect, opening ceremony, when and where to watch Hong Kong athletes

Cool off for the summer at this limited-time water park in Hong Kong

Follow us on Youtube, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.