Hong Kong's answer to comic con, the annual Ani-com & Games Hong Kong is a must-attend event for anime, manga, and gaming fans. Back for its 24th edition from July 28 to August 1, the five-day fun fair will feature 122 participating exhibitors and a total of 589 booths, bringing visitors a jam-packed schedule filled with exciting performances, competitions, exclusive toys, the latest video games, and more.

Highlights of this year's fair include the return of the Elefunpop Art & Toy Show, featuring the latest art toy figures and limited-edition items by designers from across the globe; the Canvas Project idol competition, where those with dreams of being in a Japanese girl group will have the chance to showcase their talents on stage; two exhibitions that celebrate loveable characters Monchhichi and Garfield; a cosplay competition, and much more.

Get your tickets ahead of time at designated 7-Eleven stores or via the ACGHK app, and if you show up in cosplay on the last day of the fair (August 1) after 3pm, you can get in for free after getting verified by staff members at Hall 3C's CosParadise – only 3,000 spots available!