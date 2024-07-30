Subscribe
  • Things to do, Consumer shows and conventions
  • Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, Wan Chai
  • Recommended

Ani-Com & Games Hong Kong 2024

Written by Jenny Leung
Time Out says

The annual Ani-com & Games Hong Kong is back from July 26 to 30, offering five days of anime, cosplay, manga, and gaming delights. This year's fair will feature 142 participating exhibitors and a total of 650 booths, bringing visitors a jam-packed schedule filled with exciting performances, competitions, exclusive toys, the latest video games, and more.

Highlights of this year's fair include the return of the Elefunpop Art & Toy Show, the Canvas Project idol competition, an e-sports carnival, cosplay competition, and much more. Get your tickets ahead of time at designated 7-Eleven stores or via the ACGHK app. Check out our guide on the event for more details.

Details

Event website:
ani-com.hk/
Address
Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre
1 Expo Drive, Wan Chai
Hong Kong

Dates and times

