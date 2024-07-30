The annual Ani-com & Games Hong Kong is back from July 26 to 30, offering five days of anime, cosplay, manga, and gaming delights. This year's fair will feature 142 participating exhibitors and a total of 650 booths, bringing visitors a jam-packed schedule filled with exciting performances, competitions, exclusive toys, the latest video games, and more.

Highlights of this year's fair include the return of the Elefunpop Art & Toy Show, the Canvas Project idol competition, an e-sports carnival, cosplay competition, and much more. Get your tickets ahead of time at designated 7-Eleven stores or via the ACGHK app. Check out our guide on the event for more details.