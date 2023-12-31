Whisk yourself away to Japan and Italy in Aqua’s Tokyo to Venice New Year’s Eve soirée. Throughout the evening, partygoers can spend the night grooving along to live DJ sets, catch mesmerising performances, and sip on free-flow Veuve Clicquot champagne as well as Aqua’s special cocktails.
Aqua: Tokyo to Venice’s New Year’s Eve Party
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- Aqua
- 17/F, H Zentre, 15 Middle Road, Tsim Sha Tsui
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- aqua@aqua.com.hk
Dates and times
