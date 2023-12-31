Hong Kong
Timeout

Aqua: Tokyo to Venice’s New Year’s Eve Party

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Aqua, Tsim Sha Tsui
Aqua
Photograph: Courtesy Aqua
Time Out says

Whisk yourself away to Japan and Italy in Aqua’s Tokyo to Venice New Year’s Eve soirée. Throughout the evening, partygoers can spend the night grooving along to live DJ sets, catch mesmerising performances, and sip on free-flow Veuve Clicquot champagne as well as Aqua’s special cocktails. 

Details

Dates and times

21:30Aqua
