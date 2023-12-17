Hong Kong
Atelier of Wonder by La Mer

  • Things to do, pop-ups
  • 1881 Heritage, Tsim Sha Tsui
La Mer
Photograph: Courtesy La Mer
Time Out says

Discover holiday wonders at La Mer’s pop-up with shopping, creative workshops, and skincare tips for a radiant and festive season.

Luxury skincare brand La Mer is welcoming the festive season with an interactive Atelier of Wonder pop-up at 1881 Heritage from December 5 to 17. Tour through the atelier, experience the wonders of La Mer, and unveil the secrets behind their coveted products.

Begin the journey by capturing images of the gigantic Christmas tree adorned with classic La Mer gift boxes. Share your snapshot on Instagram and make your way to the Enchanted Conveyor Belt, where you can learn more about the brand’s products and get a chance to win a La Mer ceramic diffuser tag. Discover skincare tips through personalised skin consultation sessions and receive a Wonder Christmas Sock along with luxurious gifts. Head to the final stop, the Merry Morsel Café, and indulge in specialty drinks and delicious La Mer-inspired petites délices crafted by award-winning chef Vicky Lau.

The pop-up also features a curated selection of La Mer’s beloved products with holiday wrapping services available. There’s also a photo booth where attendees can take pictures and print their souvenirs. Add festive creativity to your experience by joining the ink baubles and mini Christmas tree decor workshops with any purchase.

Mark your calendar and secure your spot today before registrations fill up!

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with La Mer

Details

Event website:
lameratelierofwonder.campaign.hk/en
Address:
1881 Heritage
2A Canton Road
Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong

Dates and times

