Bakebe is a co-baking space where you can learn how to bake using a convenient app. They provide all the ingredients and tools you need, so just choose a cake, follow the app's instructions, and start baking! Instructors are also on hand to help if you encounter any difficulties.
Bakebe
- Address:
- Shop 170, L1, Mira Place 2
- 118-130 Nathan Road, Tsim Sha Tsui
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- View Website
- 31658279
- Opening hours:
- Mon-Sun 11am-8pm
