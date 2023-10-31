Hong Kong
Bakebe is a co-baking space where you can learn how to bake using a convenient app. They provide all the ingredients and tools you need, so just choose a cake, follow the app's instructions, and start baking! Instructors are also on hand to help if you encounter any difficulties.

Shop 170, L1, Mira Place 2
118-130 Nathan Road, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
31658279
Mon-Sun 11am-8pm
