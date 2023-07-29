Time Out says

Central’s dynamic dining destination Basehall 2 is rolling out an exciting lineup of night entertainment events that will take place throughout July, as well as every month onwards. Jazz musicians Chris and Bernard Carpio will set the mood for diners on July 13 and 27 with live jazz performances and enthral audiences with their respective piano and saxophone playing. Comedy HK will crank up the energy and present a lineup of the city’s hottest comedians like Maitreyi Karanth, Jordan Leung, Bryan Bentley, and more to perform standup sets on July 6, 20, and 22. Early bird tickets are $200 each, and tickets at the door are $250 each; purchase your tickets to Basehall 2’s comedy nights on Eventbrite.

On July 14 and 29, Basehall 2 will host Salon 10’s first off-site music events from 9pm until late. The music salon is passionate about introducing up-and-coming musicians to local and international audiences, and their all-new music event series ‘Spectrum’ will showcase the talents of underground artists and DJs to a wider audience. Early bird tickets to Spectrum are $200 each, and $250 at the door; purchase your tickets online on Salon 10’s website.



Visit Basehall’s website for the complete list of events taking place.