Belowground
A hybrid cultural and retail space that serves as a bridge to connect luxury retail with contemporary culture.
|Address:
Basement, Landmark Atrium, 15 Queen's Road Central
Hong Kong
Art
Time Travel by JPS Art Gallery
JPS Art Gallery has joined hands with Belowground to turn Landmark Atrium's basement into a mysterious underground subway station for the Time Travel group exhibition. Held from now until May 16, the exhibition features art pieces – including large-scale...Until Sunday May 16 2021