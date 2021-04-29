Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Belowground

Belowground

A hybrid cultural and retail space that serves as a bridge to connect luxury retail with contemporary culture.

Address: Basement, Landmark Atrium, 15 Queen's Road Central
Hong Kong

www.landmark.hk/en/shop/belowground
  • Art

    Time Travel by JPS Art Gallery

    JPS Art Gallery has joined hands with Belowground to turn Landmark Atrium's basement into a mysterious underground subway station for the Time Travel group exhibition. Held from now until May 16, the exhibition features art pieces – including large-scale...

    Until Sunday May 16 2021
