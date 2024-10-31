From now to October 31, Temple Mall presents the 'Blue-and-White Porcelain Impressions' to celebrate this treasured art form with exhibitions and photo-worthy installations. See four stunning pieces crafted by local artist Angel Hui that blend Wong Tai Sin's vibrant culture with traditional porcelain patterns, and join her workshop on October 5 to dive into the world of porcelain painting. Don’t miss the stunning four-metre-tall kaleidoscope installation and the chance to get your hands on an exclusive blue-and-white gifts, including a limited-edition Camel thermos.
