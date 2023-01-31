Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Books for Love @ $10

  • Things to do
  • Hong Kong, Hong Kong
  • Recommended
  1. Books for Love Swire Properties
    Photograph: Courtesy Swire Properties
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. Books for love-PR-24-01-2020
    Photograph: Courtesy Swire Properties
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

The annual charity book sale Books for Love @ $10 is back! This year, the book drive will be accepting book donations at 40 designated collection points across the city from now until 31 January. The donated books will then be sorted by volunteers, before an online book sale for children’s books begin in March, and an eight-day on-ground book sale event at Taikoo Place in April. All books will be sold for just $10 each! This is a great opportunity for book lovers to share their love of reading with others, clean off some shelf space, and support two great causes – The Boys' & Girls' Clubs Association of Hong Kong and the Agency for Volunteer Service – at the same time. Click to see all 40 collection points in Hong Kong.

Details

Address:
Hong Kong
香港

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!