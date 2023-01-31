Time Out says

The annual charity book sale Books for Love @ $10 is back! This year, the book drive will be accepting book donations at 40 designated collection points across the city from now until 31 January. The donated books will then be sorted by volunteers, before an online book sale for children’s books begin in March, and an eight-day on-ground book sale event at Taikoo Place in April. All books will be sold for just $10 each! This is a great opportunity for book lovers to share their love of reading with others, clean off some shelf space, and support two great causes – The Boys' & Girls' Clubs Association of Hong Kong and the Agency for Volunteer Service – at the same time. Click to see all 40 collection points in Hong Kong.