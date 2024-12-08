This December, local food upcycling company Breer is holding a large-scale party to celebrate its fourth anniversary. From its humble beginnings being created in a dorm room at HKUST to collaborating with partners such as Maxim's and 7-Eleven and being sold at over 300 stores across Hong Kong, Breer has stayed committed to transforming surplus bread into craft beer while tackling the city’s food waste issue.



Swing by Yalla at California Tower in Lan Kwai Fong on December 8 to attend their party, where you’ll get to enjoy free-flow beer and nibbles, chat with Breer’s founders to know more about the brand, and win exciting prizes and Breer merch. Entry to the party is free, but all guests are required to RVSP for their attendance on Breer’s website.