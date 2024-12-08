Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
breer
Photograph: Courtesy Breer

Breer fourth anniversary party

Sip on free beer while learning about this local food upcycling company
  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Yalla, Lan Kwai Fong
Advertising

Time Out says

This December, local food upcycling company Breer is holding a large-scale party to celebrate its fourth anniversary. From its humble beginnings being created in a dorm room at HKUST to collaborating with partners such as Maxim's and 7-Eleven and being sold at over 300 stores across Hong Kong, Breer has stayed committed to transforming surplus bread into craft beer while tackling the city’s food waste issue. 

Swing by Yalla at California Tower in Lan Kwai Fong on December 8 to attend their party, where you’ll get to enjoy free-flow beer and nibbles, chat with Breer’s founders to know more about the brand, and win exciting prizes and Breer merch. Entry to the party is free, but all guests are required to RVSP for their attendance on Breer’s website.

Details

Address
Yalla
8/F, California Tower, 30-32 D'Aguilar St, Central,
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Yalla 18:00
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.