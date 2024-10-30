Subscribe
Worldwide
breer co-founder naman tekriwal
Photograph: Courtesy Breer
Photograph: Courtesy Breer

Young entrepreneur Naman Tekriwal uses bread and beer to solve Hong Kong’s food wastage issue

We spoke to the co-founder of food upcycling company Breer to learn more about his passion for sustainability

Cherry Chan
Written by Cherry Chan
Staff Writer
In the vibrant landscape of Hong Kong's craft beer scene, Breer stands out for its innovative approach to sustainability by transforming surplus bread into craft beer, while tackling Hong Kong’s pressing issue of food waste. The company was founded by Naman Tekriwal and Anushka Purohit while studying at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. After individually signing up for Enactus – a competition organised by an international non-profit promoting social entrepreneurship – Breer’s founders came together with the same mindset of wanting to run a company, though they didn’t have a clear objective at first. 

Tekirwal explains that Breer was born from serendipity. During a late-night meal at a bakery, the team saw staff packing unsold bread to be thrown away, which sparked their curiosity to learn more about Hong Kong’s food wastage problems. A week later, they learnt about kvass – beer made from fermented bread – after chatting to a bartender in Lan Kwai Fong. And thus, Breer was born. “That was the eureka moment for us,” Tekriwal recalls. “We saw the bread waste problem a week ago, and [a week later] we saw that alcohol can be made from bread.” 

naman breer
Photograph: Courtesy Breer

As a population of over seven and a half million people, Hong Kong wastes 3,600 tons of food daily with the two main contributors being rice and bread. “[Knowing] that really shook us and we knew we wanted to do something about it for Enactus,” Tekriwal reflects. Despite not having physical products to showcase during their pitch, Breer’s team captured the judges’ interest and won $10,000 to launch their venture.

breer naman
Photograph: Courtesy Breer

"For the longest time, the industry didn’t take us seriously."

However, the road to establishing Breer came with many obstacles. Shortly after starting the company, the pandemic disrupted Hong Kong’s alcohol brewing industry. But they were unphased by their circumstances, busy with developing their first recipes using a beer-brewing kit purchased from Amazon. “I started tinkering in my kitchen like a mad scientist. I still remember my mom scolding me because I blew up grains all over the kitchen ceiling,” Tekriwal recalls with a chuckle. “We had no chemistry background at all, but we were so driven by the purpose of solving [Hong Kong’s] food waste problem that we were determined to learn all we could.” The partners have truly come a long way in learning about beer manufacturing, going “from knowing absolutely nothing, to now knowing five different variations of fructose.”

breer
Photograph: Courtesy Breer

While sourcing surplus bread from bakeries and companies around Hong Kong came relatively easily for the team, Tekriwal revealed that one of Breer’s biggest hurdles was convincing breweries to take on their ideas and produce beer using their recipes, not only because of how drastically different Breer’s brewing process was, but also due to their age. “They would think ‘These are just a couple of kids just trying to do a school project’, but we really wanted to build a company out of our concept.” 

"Waste is not waste until you waste it."

Despite these challenges, Breer has since developed recipes using white bread, pineapple buns, and cocktail buns, as well as produced bespoke beers for companies like Swire Properties, HK Tramways, and Pizza Hut. Most notably, the team solidified their reputation after collaborating with Maxim’s Group in 2023 to release Bottle of Bread, the dining group’s craft beer, currently available at over 350 restaurants under the group. “After we started getting contracts with companies [like Maxim’s], then all the other [industry] players acknowledged that we were in for the long run and we were here to stay,” Tekriwal smiles. 

breer custom beer
Breer partnered with Hong Kong Tramways to create custom beers in celebration of their 120th anniversary | Photograph: Courtesy HK Tramways

While Breer’s products are available for purchase at locations such as city’super and Slowood, as well as tap rooms like 99 Bottles or Craftissimo, the team were strategic in choosing where their products would be sold. “We don’t want Breer to be compared with other [brands] because we’re not like any other beer on the market; we are something special,” Tekriwal reiterates. “We are very selective in where we sell, and we do our best to educate our customers.” 

breer co-founders
Breer's co-founders, Anushka Purohit and Naman Terkriwal | Photograph: Courtesy Breer

"We're not only a profit-making endeavour, we're a profit and purpose-making endeavour."

Ultimately, the company’s success over the years stems from staying true to its core values. “We believe in the three P’s which represent our triple bottom line: people, planet, and profit,” Tekriwal shares. “These three things should always be aligned: you should be doing something for the people, the planet shouldn’t be sacrificed, and we want to make a profit.” Additionally, he reinforced that Breer will promote its upcycling concept to both consumers and breweries in the future. “We want to collaborate with major companies to integrate Breer’s recipes into their production,” he explains. “By working together [with these companies] on recipe development, we can popularise our concept and enable more breweries around the world to make bread beer.”  

Cheung Kwok-ho carries the weight of dragons on his shoulders

  • Things to do
  • Performances
Cheung Kwok-ho carries the weight of dragons on his shoulders
Cheung Kwok-ho carries the weight of dragons on his shoulders
Photograph: Joshua Lin

Every year towards the season of the Mid-Autumn Festival, the neighbourhood of Tai Hang lights up in the twilight gloom. Crowds gather as a great Fire Dragon embedded with smoky incense dances through the night, carried by hundreds of strong men as they follow a dragon pearl weaving its way along the streets of this quiet precinct. So how did the century-old tradition of the Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance come about, and how did it become one of Hong Kong’s most iconic festivals during the Mid-Autumn period? We spent an afternoon chatting with the troupe commander of this Fire Dragon Dance, Cheung Kwok-ho, to find out the preparation processes and traditions behind the performance.

Joya is here to show the world exactly who she is: a Renaissance person

  • Music
  • Pop
Joya is here to show the world exactly who she is: a Renaissance person
Joya is here to show the world exactly who she is: a Renaissance person
Photograph: Joshua Lin

Outside the large windows, Gloucester Road is teeming with traffic, but the only sound that fills the tranquil space in this Wan Chai building is the soft strumming of a guitar. “Oh man, I really need to tune this thing,” Joya laughs as she plucks away and goes through a series of adjustments on her tuning pegs. 

We’re hanging out with this vivacious singer-songwriter at the beautiful Loveramics office, which the founder (and Joya’s friend) William Lee has decked out with a comfortable bean bag seating platform, musical instruments, and a fantastic coffee area. The air sparkles and hangs heavy between breaths as Joya softly sings about the pain of lost love, inevitability, and regrets. Sporting faded pink hair and a dusty blue tracksuit set, she makes it easy to lean into her warmth and feel a connection to her melancholic lyrics.

Joya, born Jodie Chan, has been through some interesting milestones in life, going from a theatre kid who started performing at a young age, to studying political science and working in tech. And now, life has brought her full circle, with Joya releasing her debut EP She Is Joya last year, and just recently dropping Confetti, her latest summer bop of a single, in May. Read on to learn more about Joya’s musicality and inspirations, and being a queer artist as someone who grew up in a traditionally Chinese and religious family.

Keen for kendama: The Japanese subculture that has become a competitive sport

  • Things to do
  • Games and hobbies
Keen for kendama: The Japanese subculture that has become a competitive sport
Keen for kendama: The Japanese subculture that has become a competitive sport
Photograph: Joshua Lin

As we grow up and become adults, we don't often find ourselves playing with toys anymore. However, there is one Japanese toy known as kendama that has gained popularity worldwide over the years. This children’s toy has become a pastime for individuals of all ages, and has even been recognised as a competitive sport. Hongkongers have also caught onto the kendama craze. We had the opportunity to speak with kendama players Momo Kwok and Winnie Wong to learn more about the sport, how they got into it, and what kendama means to them.

